JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023: Where And How To Check Class 10th, 12th Results Online

JAC Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Jharkhand Board class 10th and 12th results 2023 today, May 23. It must be noted that for class 12th, JAC will release only science stream results today. The results for JAC class 12th arts and commerce streams will be out soon. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their JAC results online at jacresults.com. The results will be announced after 3 pm. In this article, you will know where and how to check JAC 10th and 12th results online.

Jharkhand Board Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Result link, steps, toppers list and pass percentage details here

Direct link for JAC 10th Results 2023 Here

Direct link for JAC 12th Results 2023 Here

Where to check Jharkhand Board results online?

jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.nic.in jacresults.com jharresults.nic.in

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the result link and fill in the required details to log in

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the JAC result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board Exams for class 12th from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The JAC held the class 10th Exams from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023. This year, around 6 lakh students took part in the examination, out of which 3.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric Exam 2023 while 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2023.

Rewards for Jharkhand Board toppers

The Jharkhand government will reward the meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th who secure the top three ranks in the Jharkhand Board Exams. The government will give them cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a mobile phone. The government will give them cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a mobile phone. Jharkhand government rolled out the scheme on Monday to encourage talented students to pursue higher studies.