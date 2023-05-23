JAC Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Science Results OUT

Quick links:
Candidates can check their JAC results online at jacresults.com. Direct link to check JAC 12th Result 2023 is given here.
Candidates can check their JAC results online at jacresults.com. Direct link to check JAC 10th Result 2023 is given here.
JAC has declared class 10th and 12th results 2023. Candidates can check their results on the official websites of JAC.
The pass percentage of JAC Class 12 result is 81.45%.
Pass percentage of Jharkhand board class 10 result is 95.38%>
Candidates can get their Jharkhand Board results via SMS too. They need to type JHA10 or JHA12 followed by a space and your Roll Number and send it to 5676750.
In the year 2022, the pass percentage of Jharkhand Board class 12th results was 91.43%. A total of 66,000 students had appeared for the Class 12 Science inter exam last year.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the merit list along with the results soon after the declaration of results. The merit list will have the names of toppers with their marks and other details.
The JAC class 10th and Class 12 Science result will be announced at 3 pm by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto at the press conference.
To qualify for the Jharkhand Board class 10th examination, students are required to score a minimum 33 percent marks in all subjects.
Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.
Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.
Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.
Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.
To check the result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA10Roll Number and send it to 5676750.
The JAC Jharkhand board exams were conducted in an offline pen-and-paper mode. JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board Exams for class 12th from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The JAC held the class 10th Exams from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023.
Once released, candidates will be able to check their respective JAC results at these official websites:
