JAC Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Science Results OUT

JAC Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board has declared the class 10th and 12th results 2023 today, May 23. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online now. Candidates can get result on official websites and SMS. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, steps to check, list of websites, toppers list, pass percentage and other details.

Nandini Verma
JAC results

Image: PTI

16:10 IST, May 23rd 2023
Direct link to check JAC 12th Results 2023

Candidates can check their JAC results online at jacresults.com. Direct link to check JAC 12th Result 2023 is given here.

16:10 IST, May 23rd 2023
Direct link to check JAC 10th result 2023

Candidates can check their JAC results online at jacresults.com. Direct link to check JAC 10th Result 2023 is given here.

16:00 IST, May 23rd 2023
JAC 10th, 12th results 2023 declared

JAC has declared class 10th and 12th results 2023. Candidates can check their results on the official websites of JAC. 

15:52 IST, May 23rd 2023
81.45% pass inter exam

The pass percentage of JAC Class 12 result is 81.45%.

15:52 IST, May 23rd 2023
95.38% students pass matric exam

Pass percentage of Jharkhand board class 10 result is 95.38%>

15:49 IST, May 23rd 2023
JAC 10th, 12th results out

JAC has declared class 10th and 12th results 2023

 

15:28 IST, May 23rd 2023
How to get JAC results on SMS

Candidates can get their Jharkhand Board results via SMS too. They need to type JHA10 or JHA12 followed by a space and your Roll Number and send it to 5676750.

15:05 IST, May 23rd 2023
JAC 10th, 12th results 2023 shortly

JAC will declare the class 10th and 12th results 2023 shortly. 

14:04 IST, May 23rd 2023
JAC class 12th science pass percentage of last year

In the year 2022, the pass percentage of Jharkhand Board class 12th results was 91.43%. A total of 66,000 students had appeared for the Class 12 Science inter exam last year.

13:51 IST, May 23rd 2023
JAC 10th and 12th merit list to be available along with the results

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the merit list along with the results soon after the declaration of results. The merit list will have the names of toppers with their marks and other details.

13:46 IST, May 23rd 2023
Jharkhand Board Exam Result to be announced by State Education Minister

The JAC class 10th and Class 12 Science result will be announced at 3 pm by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto at the press conference. 

13:43 IST, May 23rd 2023
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Minimum marks

To qualify for the Jharkhand Board class 10th examination, students are required to score a minimum 33 percent marks in all subjects.

13:38 IST, May 23rd 2023
How to check JAC Jharkhand Board 10th 12th Results 2023

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website -  jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the result would appear on the screen.

13:38 IST, May 23rd 2023
Here's how to check JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result via SMS

To check the result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA10Roll Number and send it to 5676750.

13:38 IST, May 23rd 2023
JAC Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 Date

The JAC Jharkhand board exams were conducted in an offline pen-and-paper mode. JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board Exams for class 12th from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The JAC held the class 10th Exams from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023.

13:38 IST, May 23rd 2023
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result: List of websites to check results

Once released, candidates will be able to check their respective JAC results at these official websites:

  1. jac.nic.in
  2. jharresults.nic.in
  3. jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
13:38 IST, May 23rd 2023
JAC 10th, 12th results 2023 to be declared today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 10 board exam results today at 3 pm. Read full details here.

