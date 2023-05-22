JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023 Date, Time : JAC 10th, 12th Results To Be OUT On May 23

JAC Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the date and time for declaring the Jharkhand Board class 10th and 12th results 2023. JAC class 10th and 12th results 2023 will be declared on May 23 at 3 pm. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at jacresults.com.

JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board Exams for class 12th from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The JAC held the class 10th Exams from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023. This year, around 6 lakh students took part in the examination, out of which 3.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric Exam 2023 while 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2023.

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the result link and fill in the required details to log in

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the JAC result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Rewards for Jharkhand Board toppers

The Jharkhand government will reward the meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th who secure the top three ranks in the Jharkhand Board Exams. The government will give them cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a mobile phone. Jharkhand government rolled out the scheme on Monday to encourage talented students to pursue higher studies.