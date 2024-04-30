Advertisement

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the JAC 12th Results 2024, bringing an end to the anticipation of students who appeared for the Class 12 Board Exams. The results were announced on April 30, 2024, at 11 am through a press conference held by the JAC. With the results now available, students can access their scores on the official website of the JAC- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The overall pass percent this year is 93.3%.

The result of the JAC Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational has been released. In Arts, 93.16 percent of students have passed. In Commerce, 90.60 percent of students have passed, 72.70 percent of students have passed in Science, and 89.22 percent of students have passed in Vocational. In the Jharkhand Board 12th result, 40.78 percent of students have achieved First Division. The Jharkhand Board Intermediate result is being released in a press conference.

The JAC Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2023-2024 were conducted from February 6 to 26. Following the completion of the exams, students eagerly awaited the announcement of their results.

How to check JAC 12th Results 2024

To check their JAC 12th Results 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Navigate to the results section and click on the link for JAC 12th Results 2024. Enter your roll number and other required details. After entering the details, click on the submit button. Your JAC 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

According to the official statistics provided by JAC, the overall pass percentage for the JAC 12th Exams 2024 is XX%. This pass percentage reflects the number of students who have successfully cleared the examinations out of the total number of students who appeared.

It's noteworthy to mention that the JAC 12th Results 2024 have been declared earlier compared to the previous year, showcasing the efficient evaluation process undertaken by the Council.

With the results now out, students can assess their performance and plan their future academic endeavors accordingly. The Jharkhand Academic Council congratulates all the successful candidates and wishes them the best for their future endeavors.