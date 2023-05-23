JAC 12th Results 2023 Out: 81.45% Of Students Pass, Here's How To Check Jharkhand Results

JAC Jharkhand 12th Science Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has declared the JAC Class 12 science stream result today. 81.45% of students have passed intermediate exam. JAC has also released the class 10th results. Candidates can check their JAC class 10th results by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com. The results were announced by the state education minister in a press conference.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 12th exams 2023. Moreover, 3.5 lakh took the JAC class 10th exams. The exams for class 12th students were held from March 14 to April 5. JAC 10th exam was held from March 14 to April 3.

JAC Inter Result 2023: List of websites to check results

How to check JAC Class 12th Science result 2023

Step 1: To check the Jharkhand Board 12th Science Results, candidates are required to visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the JAC 12th result would appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Here's how to check JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result via SMS

To check the Jharkhand Matric Result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA12Roll Number and send it to 5676750.