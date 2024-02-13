JEE Mains Topper List 2024 Out; 23 students score 100 percentile, maximum from Telangana

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the toppers list for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) Session 1, along with the results for BE and BTech papers. A remarkable total of 23 candidates have achieved a flawless 100 percentile in the JEE Main session 1 exam 2024.

JEE Main Toppers List 2024:

A total of 23 students have achieved perfect scores in the JEE Main Session 1 BTech exams 2024. Notably, Telangana has the highest number of toppers. Here is the list of JEE Main 2024 toppers for the January session:

Aarav Bhatt - Haryana Rishi Shekher Shukla - Telangana Shaik Suraj - Andhra Pradesh Mukunth Prathish S - Tamil Nadu Madhav Bansal - Delhi Aryan Prakash - Maharashtra Ishaan Gupta - Rajasthan Aaditya Kumar - Rajasthan Rohan Sai Daddy - Telangana Parekh Meet Vikrambhai - Gujarat Amogh Agrawal - Karnataka Shivansh Nair - Haryana Thota Sai Karthik - Andhra Pradesh Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar - Maharashtra Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra - Maharashtra Muthavarapu Anoop - Telangana Himanshu Thalor - Rajasthan Handekar Vidith - Telangana Venkata Sai Teja Madineni - Telangana Ipsit Mittal - Delhi Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy - Andhra Pradesh Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri - Telangana Tavva Dinesh Reddy - Telangana

JEE Main Rank Cards 2024 Out

The JEE Main 2024 merit list, featuring the marks secured by the toppers, is now available on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA has communicated that scores obtained by candidates in both session 1 and session 2, along with the status of qualification for JEE Advanced 2024, will be provided after the completion of all exams. The ranks will encompass All India Rank (AIR) and all India category rank.

For those registered in JEE Main session 2 exams, the NTA will consider the best of two scores in preparing the final merit and ranking list.