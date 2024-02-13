Updated February 13th, 2024 at 11:12 IST
JEE Mains Topper List 2024 Out; 23 students score 100 percentile, maximum from Telangana
A total of 23 students have achieved perfect scores in the JEE Main Session 1 BTech exams 2024. Notably, Telangana has the highest number of toppers.
- Education
- 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the toppers list for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) Session 1, along with the results for BE and BTech papers. A remarkable total of 23 candidates have achieved a flawless 100 percentile in the JEE Main session 1 exam 2024.
JEE Main Toppers List 2024:
- Aarav Bhatt - Haryana
- Rishi Shekher Shukla - Telangana
- Shaik Suraj - Andhra Pradesh
- Mukunth Prathish S - Tamil Nadu
- Madhav Bansal - Delhi
- Aryan Prakash - Maharashtra
- Ishaan Gupta - Rajasthan
- Aaditya Kumar - Rajasthan
- Rohan Sai Daddy - Telangana
- Parekh Meet Vikrambhai - Gujarat
- Amogh Agrawal - Karnataka
- Shivansh Nair - Haryana
- Thota Sai Karthik - Andhra Pradesh
- Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar - Maharashtra
- Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra - Maharashtra
- Muthavarapu Anoop - Telangana
- Himanshu Thalor - Rajasthan
- Handekar Vidith - Telangana
- Venkata Sai Teja Madineni - Telangana
- Ipsit Mittal - Delhi
- Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy - Andhra Pradesh
- Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri - Telangana
- Tavva Dinesh Reddy - Telangana
JEE Main Rank Cards 2024 Out
The JEE Main 2024 merit list, featuring the marks secured by the toppers, is now available on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA has communicated that scores obtained by candidates in both session 1 and session 2, along with the status of qualification for JEE Advanced 2024, will be provided after the completion of all exams. The ranks will encompass All India Rank (AIR) and all India category rank.
For those registered in JEE Main session 2 exams, the NTA will consider the best of two scores in preparing the final merit and ranking list.
