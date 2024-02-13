Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

JEE Mains Topper List 2024 Out; 23 students score 100 percentile, maximum from Telangana

A total of 23 students have achieved perfect scores in the JEE Main Session 1 BTech exams 2024. Notably, Telangana has the highest number of toppers.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the toppers list for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) Session 1, along with the results for BE and BTech papers. A remarkable total of 23 candidates have achieved a flawless 100 percentile in the JEE Main session 1 exam 2024.

JEE Main Toppers List 2024: 

A total of 23 students have achieved perfect scores in the JEE Main Session 1 BTech exams 2024. Notably, Telangana has the highest number of toppers. Here is the list of JEE Main 2024 toppers for the January session:

  1. Aarav Bhatt - Haryana
  2. Rishi Shekher Shukla - Telangana
  3. Shaik Suraj - Andhra Pradesh
  4. Mukunth Prathish S - Tamil Nadu
  5. Madhav Bansal - Delhi
  6. Aryan Prakash - Maharashtra
  7. Ishaan Gupta - Rajasthan
  8. Aaditya Kumar - Rajasthan
  9. Rohan Sai Daddy - Telangana
  10. Parekh Meet Vikrambhai - Gujarat
  11. Amogh Agrawal - Karnataka
  12. Shivansh Nair - Haryana
  13. Thota Sai Karthik - Andhra Pradesh
  14. Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar - Maharashtra
  15. Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra - Maharashtra
  16. Muthavarapu Anoop - Telangana
  17. Himanshu Thalor - Rajasthan
  18. Handekar Vidith - Telangana
  19. Venkata Sai Teja Madineni - Telangana
  20. Ipsit Mittal - Delhi
  21. Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy - Andhra Pradesh
  22. Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri - Telangana
  23. Tavva Dinesh Reddy - Telangana

JEE Main Rank Cards 2024 Out 

The JEE Main 2024 merit list, featuring the marks secured by the toppers, is now available on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA has communicated that scores obtained by candidates in both session 1 and session 2, along with the status of qualification for JEE Advanced 2024, will be provided after the completion of all exams. The ranks will encompass All India Rank (AIR) and all India category rank.

Advertisement

For those registered in JEE Main session 2 exams, the NTA will consider the best of two scores in preparing the final merit and ranking list.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

12 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

12 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

12 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

12 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

12 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

12 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

12 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

16 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

19 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

19 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

19 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjun Deshwal takes Jaipur Pink Panthers to PKL semi-finals

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. 15 Key Facts About The Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

    Info9 minutes ago

  3. 'Rajkot HAS A REPUTATION': Michael Atherton's BIG WORRY for 3rd Test

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. PCOD And PCOS: Understanding The Difference Through Symptoms And Causes

    Lifestyle Health11 minutes ago

  5. Mudrex launches Mudrex Prime to serve institutional investors and HNIs

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement