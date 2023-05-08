Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Direct Link Now Active, Website Crashed; How To Check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 direct link to check marks has been activated now. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 was declared at 10 am on May 8. However, the link was scheduled to be activated at 11 am. The SSLC Result link is now active. However, due to heavy traffic, the website crashed. Candidates who face trouble in visiting the official website for SSLC results can check back later after a few minutes. Moreover, the result is available on alternative platforms as well.

KSEEB Karnataka class 10 result 2023: How to check results on website

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update and click on result link Step 3: Now, after being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth. Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: How to view result via SMS

Students can also check the SSLC exam result 2023 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number and send it to 56263. They will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.

Karnataka 10th exam result: Here is how to check SSLC Result on Digilocker