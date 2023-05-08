Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: How To Check KSEAB Class 10 Result On Mobile Phone

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: The wait for lakhs of students will end today. Karnataka class 10 or SSLC results will be released by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh today, May 8. Karnataka SSLC results 2023 will be announced at 10 am today and it will be available online for students to check at 11 am.

In the press conference, the minister will also announce the performance of students, pass percentage, topper list, and other details. Once announced, the Karnataka SSLC Result link to download scorecards will be activated on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official websites. The two websites on which results will be uploaded are mentioned below. Here is how registered candidates who took the exam can check results on mobile.

KSEEB SSLC Result 2023: Official websites to check scores

sslc.karnataka.gov.in karresults.nic.in

For checking results quickly, students are advised to be ready with their admit card for feeding in the required details. This year, the Karnataka SSLC exam was held between March 30 and April 15, 2023, at various examination centers across the state. Around 8.4 lakh students are expected to have appeared in the final examinations. The result date and time were announced by state education minister.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: When to check scores

Karnataka SSLC Result will be released on May 8, 2023 at 11 am

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: Here's a step-by-step guide to check scores on mobile

Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC Result, registered candidates need to visit any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update and click on result link

Step 3: Now, in the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Overview

Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 were held from March 31 to April 14. KSEAB will announce these results at a press conference at 10 am today. Karnataka SSLC answer keys were published on April 17, 2023 . The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets began on April 21.