Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Class 10 Results

Image: PTI
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: As scheduled, the Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh has announced the class 10 or SSLC results 2023 today. The result has been declared on May 8 at 10 am. Over 8 lakh candidates who took theSSLC class 10 exam, can check their results now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The Karnataka SSLC result link has also been attached below. The result can also be checked via SMS and on Digilocker. Although the result has been released, it will be uploaded on the official website at 11 am.
Students can also check the SSLC exam result 2023 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number and send it to 56263. They will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.
Students must check all the details on the SSLC mark sheet including the spelling of their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to their respective school principals immediately. Students who got grades C or above or 35 marks and above are considered to have passed the Karnataka SSLC exams. Others will have to take the supplementary exam.