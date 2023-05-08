Last Updated:

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Class 10 Results

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: As scheduled, the Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh has announced the class 10 or SSLC results 2023 today. Direct link here.

Nandini Verma
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023

Image: PTI


Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: As scheduled, the Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh has announced the class 10 or SSLC results 2023 today. The result has been declared on May 8 at 10 am. Over 8 lakh candidates who took theSSLC class 10 exam, can check their results now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The Karnataka SSLC result link has also been attached below. The result can also be checked via SMS and on Digilocker. Although the result has been released, it will be uploaded on the official website at 11 am.

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: How to view result via SMS

Students can also check the SSLC exam result 2023 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number and send it to 56263. They will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.

Karnataka 10th exam result: Here is how to check SSLC Result on Digilocker

  • Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your phone or laptop
  • Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘KSEEB’ option.
  • Step 3: Now, click on the option ‘Class 10 results’.
  • Step 4: Enter your roll number and required credentials.
  • Step 5: Your KSEEB class 10 results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

KSEEB Karnataka class 10 result 2023: How to check results on website

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update and click on result link
  • Step 3: Now, after being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference

Here is the direct link to download Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 scorecard

Students must check all the details on the SSLC mark sheet including the spelling of their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to their respective school principals immediately. Students who got grades C or above or 35 marks and above are considered to have passed the Karnataka SSLC exams. Others will have to take the supplementary exam.

