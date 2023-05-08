Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: How To Check Result On Smartphone, Via SMS, Digilocker

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today. The class 10th result was scheduled to be announced at 10 am on May 8. However, the results will be uploaded for students' access at 11 am. The results will be declared by the state education minister.

Karnataka SSLC Result will be uploaded on the official website- karresults.nic.in. However, soon after the result is out, the official website crashes due to heavy traffic of users. In that case, students can obtain their Karnataka SSLC Results on alternative platforms. Read on to know how to get the results online.

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: Here is how to check on Digilocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your phone or laptop

Step 2: On the search bar, type ‘Karnataka’

Step 3: Now, look for the class X mark sheet option and click on it

Step 4: Enter your roll number and required credentials.

Step 5: Your KSEEB class 10 results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Karnataka SSLC Result via SMS

Students can also check the SSLC exam result 2023 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number and send it to 56263. They will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.

KSEEB Karnataka class 10 result 2023: Steps to check results on official website

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update and click on result link

Step 3: Now, after being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the SSLC result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result on mobile phone