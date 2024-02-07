Advertisement

The results for the December 2023 session exams of Class 10 and 12 have been announced by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS). Students who took the exams can access their results and provisional mark sheets on the official website, mpsos.nic.in, using their login credentials.

In addition to announcing the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023, the board has also released the provisional mark sheets. The result scorecard will include crucial details such as the student's name, roll number, marks, subjects, passing status, etc.

Direct Link to MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 December

How to check the Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023

1. Visit the official website: mpsos.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 2023 Class 10, 12 result link.

3. Select the exam and submit the roll number.

4. The Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

5. View and download the scorecard.

6. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

For the December 2023 session, RJN exams were conducted between December 15 and 26, 2023, for Class 10 and from December 13 to 20 for Class 12. The results are now accessible on mpsos.nic.in.

The purpose of conducting MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi exams twice a year is to prevent students from making adverse decisions due to failures in board exams.