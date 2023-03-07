Last Updated:

NBE FET Result 2022: Know How To Check Fellowship Entrance Test Result Online

NBE FET Result 2022: National Board of Examination will release the Fellowship Entrance Test results today, March 7. See how to check NBE FET 2022 results.

Written By
Nandini Verma
NBE FET result

Image: Shutterstock


NBE FET Result: The National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences or NBE will release the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) Results 2022 on Tuesday, March 7. NBE had earlier scheduled to release the FET Result 2022 on February 28. However, the result was delayed. NBE later notified that the FET 2022 results will be released on March 7. Once released, the NBE FET Result 2022 will be available on the official website - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. 

How to download NBE FET Result 2022

  • Visit the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click on the FET tab
  • Click on the Results link under FET 2022
  • Key in your FET application number, and date of birth to log in 
  • Your NBE FET Result 2022 would be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout for future references

NBE FET Result 2022

The National Board of Examination conducted the fellowship entrance test on February 10, 2023. Selection to the fellowship programme is based on an entrance test and admission to the courses will be through centralized merit-based counselling. The trainee will go through a structured training programme, maintain a performance record book and undergo an examination at the end of the training. Students will be awarded the Fellow of National Board (FNB) qualification at the annual convocation of NBEMS. A total of 29 courses are offered for Indian students and 11 courses are offered for international students by NBEMS for the fellowship programme. 

READ | NEET PG 2023: When will answer key release? Know minimum qualifying mark, result date here
READ | NEET UG 2023 Latest Update: Will NEET notification be released today? Check details here
READ | NEET UG 2023 Notification out, registration begins, here's direct link
READ | UGC NET December 2022 phase 5 advance exam city intimation slip released, check here
READ | CEED 2023 result released by IIT Bombay, step-by-step guide to check here
COMMENT