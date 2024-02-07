Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Periyar University November Result 2023 declared for UG, PG courses, here's direct link

Periyar University has officially released the results for the November 2023 examinations of UG and PG courses. Here's direct link to check.

Nandini Verma
Periyar University Results out
Periyar University Results out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Periyar University has officially released the results for the November 2023 examinations of UG and PG courses. Candidates can access their results on the Periyar University's official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in. In addition to the UG and PG results, the results for the PU-Online programme (CDOE) August 2023 examinations have also been announced. To view the results, candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Direct link to check results for UG, PG, and PU-Online programme.

How to check Periyar University November Result 2023:

  1. Visit the official website of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in.
  2. Click on the Periyar University November Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  3. A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login details.
  4. The result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Verify the result and download the page.
  6. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

The UG and PG examinations took place in November, while the PU-Online programme (CDOE) examination occurred in August 2023. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official Periyar University website.

 

 

 


 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

