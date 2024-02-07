RPSC RAS main exam 2023 postponed, details here

Advertisement

The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Main Exam 2023 has been postponed, according to Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who announced the Cabinet's decision after considering appeals from distressed applicants. Originally scheduled for January 27 and January 28, 2024, the RPSC RAS Main Exam will be rescheduled, and the new examination date will be announced in due course.

Minister Kirodi Lal Meena stated, "On the lines of the Union Public Service Commission, Rajasthan Public Service Commission will also release its examination calendar," indicating the establishment of a dedicated investigation team to prevent paper leaks. The commission aims to ensure a swift inquiry into related cases and take stringent measures against those found responsible.

The RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 was declared in October. The ongoing RAS recruitment process aims to fill a total of 905 vacancies, with 424 posts for state services and 481 for subordinate services. In the preliminary exam, candidates were provided with five options for each question and were required to mark the correct answer on the OMR sheet. Candidates failing to darken any of the five circles in over 10% of the questions have been disqualified.