Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

RPSC RAS main exam 2023 postponed, details here

The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Main Exam 2023 has been postponed, according to Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who announced the Cabinet's decision.

Nandini Verma
Exam Postponed
Exam Postponed | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Main Exam 2023 has been postponed, according to Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who announced the Cabinet's decision after considering appeals from distressed applicants. Originally scheduled for January 27 and January 28, 2024, the RPSC RAS Main Exam will be rescheduled, and the new examination date will be announced in due course.

Minister Kirodi Lal Meena stated, "On the lines of the Union Public Service Commission, Rajasthan Public Service Commission will also release its examination calendar," indicating the establishment of a dedicated investigation team to prevent paper leaks. The commission aims to ensure a swift inquiry into related cases and take stringent measures against those found responsible.

Advertisement

The RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 was declared in October. The ongoing RAS recruitment process aims to fill a total of 905 vacancies, with 424 posts for state services and 481 for subordinate services. In the preliminary exam, candidates were provided with five options for each question and were required to mark the correct answer on the OMR sheet. Candidates failing to darken any of the five circles in over 10% of the questions have been disqualified.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement