English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 to be declared soon, here's how to download scorecard

As candidates eagerly await the SBI JA Clerk Preliminary 2024 result, the bank is expected to release the results soon.

Nandini Verma
SBI
SBI | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently conducted the preliminary examination for Junior Associate (Clerk) positions on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024, as part of its ongoing recruitment campaign to fill 8283 positions. As candidates eagerly await the SBI JA Clerk Preliminary 2024 result, the bank is expected to release the results soon, although the official date is yet to be confirmed.

Expected Cut-Off Marks: The anticipated cut-off marks for different categories are as follows:

Advertisement
  • UR: 85-75
  • OBC: 80-70
  • SC: 65-55
  • ST: 60-50

SBI Clerk Main Exam Update

 Candidates who successfully clear the preliminary exam are likely to progress to the main exam, projected to take place in February 2024.

How to Check SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard: 

Once the SBI Clerk Prelims results are released, candidates can check their scorecards through the following steps:

  1. Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  2. Navigate to the 'Current Openings' section on the homepage and find the 'SBI Clerk Advertisement' link.
  3. From the drop-down menu, select 'SBI Clerk Preliminary result.'
  4. On the new page, enter the required credentials and click submit.
  5. The SBI Clerk preliminary result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Check and download the result for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Details: 

The SBI Junior Associate (JA) Clerk prelims test 2024 occurred on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024, at various exam locations across the country.

Advertisement

As candidates await the official release of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024, they are advised to stay tuned for further updates on the official website sbi.co.in. The bank is expected to provide clarity on the result date in the coming days, bringing an end to the suspense for the aspirants.

 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News25 minutes ago

  2. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  3. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World33 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement