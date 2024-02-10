SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 to be declared soon, here's how to download scorecard

Advertisement

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently conducted the preliminary examination for Junior Associate (Clerk) positions on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024, as part of its ongoing recruitment campaign to fill 8283 positions. As candidates eagerly await the SBI JA Clerk Preliminary 2024 result, the bank is expected to release the results soon, although the official date is yet to be confirmed.

Expected Cut-Off Marks: The anticipated cut-off marks for different categories are as follows:

UR: 85-75

OBC: 80-70

SC: 65-55

ST: 60-50

SBI Clerk Main Exam Update

Candidates who successfully clear the preliminary exam are likely to progress to the main exam, projected to take place in February 2024.

How to Check SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard:

Once the SBI Clerk Prelims results are released, candidates can check their scorecards through the following steps:

Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Navigate to the 'Current Openings' section on the homepage and find the 'SBI Clerk Advertisement' link. From the drop-down menu, select 'SBI Clerk Preliminary result.' On the new page, enter the required credentials and click submit. The SBI Clerk preliminary result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the result for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Details:

The SBI Junior Associate (JA) Clerk prelims test 2024 occurred on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024, at various exam locations across the country.

As candidates await the official release of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024, they are advised to stay tuned for further updates on the official website sbi.co.in. The bank is expected to provide clarity on the result date in the coming days, bringing an end to the suspense for the aspirants.



