Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

SNAP Test Result 2023 declared, here's direct link to check scorecard

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University has officially announced the SNAP 2023 results on January 10, 2024, accessible through snaptest.org in online mode.

Nandini Verma
snap result out
SNAP result out | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Symbiosis International (Deemed) University has officially announced the SNAP 2023 results on January 10, 2024, accessible through snaptest.org in online mode. A substantial number of approximately 100,000 candidates participated in the SNAP 2023 exam. To access their results, candidates must utilize their login details, comprising their registration number and date of birth.

The SNAP 2023 examination acts as the gateway for MBA admissions within SIU-affiliated colleges. Successful candidates in the Symbiosis MBA entrance test will proceed to subsequent stages of the admission process, including the GE/PI round.

Conducted on December 10, 17, and 22, 2023, the SNAP test 2023 attracted significant participation. The SIU institutes will establish SNAP cutoff percentiles for shortlisting candidates for the PI phase. For candidates looking to access the SNAP Result 2023, here's a simple guide:

How to check SNAP Result 2023

1. Visit the official website - snaptest.org and navigate to the result section.
2. Input your SNAP ID and password.
3. The SNAP 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.
4. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Here's direct link to check result.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

