Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

SNAP Test Result 2023 to be declared today, know when, where and how to check results

Symbiosis International University (SIU) is set to declare the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 today, on January 10.

Nandini Verma
SNAP Result 2023
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
Symbiosis International University (SIU) is set to declare the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 today, on January 10. Those who took the entrance test can access the SNAP 2023 results via the official website, snaptest.org. A significant count of approximately 100,000 candidates participated in the SNAP 2023 exam. To retrieve their results, candidates need to use their login details, including their registration number and date of birth.

The SNAP exam 2023 serves as the gateway for MBA admissions across SIU-affiliated colleges. Successful candidates in the Symbiosis MBA entrance test will progress to subsequent stages of the admission process, which includes the GE/PI round.

Conducted on December 10, 17, and 22, 2023, the SNAP test 2023 saw the participation of numerous candidates. The SIU institutes will establish SNAP cutoff percentiles for PI shortlisting. Here's a simple guide on how candidates can download the SNAP Result 2023.

How to check SNAP Test Result 2023

1. Go to the official website, snaptest.org.
2. Locate and click on the “SNAP 2023 result” link available on the homepage.
3. A new page will appear on the screen.
4. Enter your login credentials.
5. The SNAP 2023 result will then be displayed.
6. Download and print the result for future reference.

