The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to close the registration window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2024 today, May 7. Candidates aspiring to appear for this recruitment exam must fill out the SSC CHSL application form 2024 before the deadline through the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to take place on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2024. With an aim to fill 3,712 vacancies for data entry operators, lower divisional clerks (LDC), junior secretariat assistants (JSA), and various other posts, the SSC recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for job seekers across the country.

For candidates who need to make corrections in their application forms, the SSC will open the application form correction window for two days on May 10 and 11, 2024.

To complete the registration process, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women, scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), and ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the application fee. The deadline for making online fee payments is May 8.

Eligible candidates for the SSC CHSL 2024 examination must be between 18 years old and 27 years old. However, there are relaxations in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The reference date for determining age is August 1, 2024.

Exam Pattern for SSC CHSL 2024:

The SSC CHSL examination consists of two tiers: tier 1 and tier 2. In the tier 1 exam, candidates will face 100 questions, each carrying two marks. For every incorrect answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted. The duration of the examination is one hour. The subject-wise question distribution is as follows:

General Intelligence: 25 questions, 50 marks

General Awareness: 25 questions, 50 marks

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill): 25 questions, 50 marks

English Language (Basic Knowledge): 25 questions, 50 marks

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process at the earliest and begin their preparations for the upcoming SSC CHSL 2024 examination.