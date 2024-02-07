Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023 Final Result Declared, 6976 candidates selected

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the final result for SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Result 2023 declared
SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Result 2023 declared | Image:Unsplash
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the final result for SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Examination can now check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Highlights:

  • The SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023 final result is accessible on the official website.
  • The Computer Based Examination result was declared on December 31, 2023, shortlisting 86,049 candidates for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification (DV).
  • Delhi Police conducted the PE&MT and DV for the shortlisted candidates from January 13 to January 20, 2024.
  • A total of 53,786 candidates were present for the PE&MT and DV, with 8,883 candidates qualifying.

Steps to Check SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023 Final Result:

  1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the "Results" link located at the top of the page.
  3. Navigate to the "Others" section on the new page.
  4. Look for the "SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2023 Final Result" link on the home page.
  5. Open the result PDF file where roll numbers and names are listed.
  6. Check the result and download the page.
  7. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Summary of PE&MT and DV Result:

  • Total Candidates Shortlisted: 86,049 (Female: 29,892, Male: 56,157)
  • Absent: 32,178, Present: 53,786
  • Temporary Unfit (TU): 85, TU + Qualified: 8,883

Category-wise Shortlisted Candidates:

  • Male: SC-590, ST-171, OBC-258, EWS-488, UR-2748 (Total: 4255)
  • Male Ex-Servicemen: SC-20, ST-2, OBC-15, EWS-27, UR-153 (Total: 217)
  • Male Ex-Servicemen (Commando): SC-2, ST-1, OBC-11, EWS-4, UR-63 (Total: 81)
  • Female: SC-398, ST-148, OBC-136, EWS-258, UR-1483 (Total: 2423)

Further Procedures:

  • Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of the finally shortlisted candidates will be conducted by Delhi Police.
  • Candidates are advised to visit the Delhi Police website (www.delhipolice.nic.in) for additional information.
  • Any discrepancies regarding selection/non-selection/allocation of posts should be reported to the Commission within one month.

Note: The marks of shortlisted and not-shortlisted candidates in the final result will be available on the Commission's website in due course.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

