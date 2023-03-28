Last Updated:

SSC GD Constable Result 2022-23: Here's How To Check SSC Constable Result PDF

SSC GD constable result 2022- 23 will be declared soon at ssc.nic.in. The result is expected to be out by the end of this month. Here's how to check the result

Nandini Verma
SSC GD Constable Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)  is expected to declare the SSC GD constable results anytime soon. Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022  will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in. It is expected that the SSC Constable result 2022-23 will be announced by March 30. 

SSC conducted the constable (General Duty) exam online in various examination slots from 10th January to 14th February 2023. According to reports, around 30 lakh candidates appeared in the SSC GD exam from various regions. SSC Constable GD answer key was released on February 19. Candidates were invited to raise objections till February 25. 

SSC GD Constable Result PDF will have the roll number and names of candidates shortlisted for the next stage i.e. PET and PST. The roll numbers of candidates who will be shortlisted will be given in the Constable SSC GD Result PDF. See how to check SSC Constable Result online here. 

How to check SSC GD Constable result 2023

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on Results tab
  • Now click on the 'Constable' tab
  • A result link for SSC GD Constable 2022 will be flashing 
  • Click on the result link 
  • A PDF file will open
  • Check for your roll number in the SSC Constable result PDF.
