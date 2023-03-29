Last Updated:

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Soon, PET, PST To Begin From April 15; Full Details Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2022- 23 will be declared soon. As per CRPF notice, the PET/ PST for GD Constable will begin from April 15 onwards. Full details here.

Nandini Verma
SSC GD Constable Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to release the GD Constable Result 2022-23. Meanwhile, CRPF has notified the PET/ PST for GD Constable Recruitment schedule. As per the latest notice, SSC GD Constable PET/ PST will be held from April 15 onwards. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website of CRPF.

The admit cards and detailed schedule for SSC GD Constable PET/ PST will be released in due course of time. The admit cards will be published on the website- rect.crpf.gov.in. The results for SSC GD Constable written exam will be released very soon. The candidates who will clear the written exam will be called for the physical tests. 

Click here to read the official notice.

When and How to check SSC GD Constable Result 2022- 23?

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022  will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in. It is expected that the SSC Constable result 2022-23 will be announced by March 30. SSC conducted the constable (General Duty) exam online in various examination slots from 10th January to 14th February 2023. According to reports, around 30 lakh candidates appeared in the SSC GD exam from various regions. SSC Constable GD answer key was published on February 19. Candidates were invited to raise objections till February 25. 

How to check SSC GD Constable result 2023

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on Results tab
  • Now click on the 'Constable' tab
  • A result link for SSC GD Constable 2022 will be flashing 
  • Click on the result link 
  • A PDF file will open
  • Check for your roll number
