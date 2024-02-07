Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:09 IST
TNDTE Diploma Exam Result for October 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link to Check
The TNDTE (Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu) has released the results for the Diploma examination conducted in October 2023. Candidates who participated in the examination can now visit the official website, dte.tn.gov.in, to view and verify their scores. The direct link and steps for checking the results are provided below. To access the TNDTE Diploma results for the October 2023 examination, students need to enter their registration numbers as login credentials.
How to check the TNDTE Diploma result for 2023:
1. Go to the official website of the board, dte.tn.gov.in.
2. Open the 'TAMIL NADU DIPLOMA RESULTS - OCTOBER-2023' link.
3. Enter your registration number.
4. Log in to the website and check your score.
5. For future reference, take a printout of the page.
If a candidate's scorecard indicates 'A,' it signifies that the candidate was absent in the examination or that attendance was not registered. 'P' denotes the candidate's presence in the examination, 'F' indicates a failed status, and 'P' on the scorecard signifies that the candidate has successfully passed the examination.
Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:21 IST
