UGC NET December 2023 cut off marks, results, final answer key released, check subject-wise cut off

Advertisement

The UGC NET results, final answer key, and cut-off for the December 2023 exam have been officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 19, 2024, through its official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Those who took part in the examination can acquire both the cut-off marks and their scorecards. Along with the results, NTA has also released the UGC NET final answer key for candidates.

Direct link to check UGC NET Result 2023.

Advertisement

Direct link to check UGC NET final answer key 2023.

UGC NET Cut-Off 2023 Released

The UGC NET cut-off is indicative of the minimum percentile required for candidates to progress to subsequent phases in the recruitment process. It plays a pivotal role in evaluating the performance of candidates and determining their eligibility for further stages in the selection process. Refer to the article for comprehensive details on the NTA UGC NET cut-off.

The NTA has issued distinct cut-offs for all subjects and categories for the positions of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The cut-off marks for December 2023 were unveiled on January 19. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to access the UGC NET December 2023 subject-wise cut off marks.

Advertisement

UGC NET Cut-Off December 2023 Subject-wise

The NTA conducted the UGC NET exam for 83 subjects from December 6 to 14, 2023. Out of the 9,45,872 candidates who registered, 6,95,928 appeared for the exam. Among them, 58,794 candidates have qualified, with 53,762 meeting the criteria for Assistant Professors and 5,032 being shortlisted for both Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Advertisement

DIrect link to check UGC NET December 2023 cut off for all subjects..

How to Check UGC NET Cut-Off December 2023?

Here's a stepwise guide to checking the UGC NET 2023 cut-off:

Visit the official website of NTA. Look for the "UGC NET December Result 2023 cut-off" link on the homepage. Open the PDF file containing the cut-off marks. Scroll down to find the cut-off for your post and category. Download the UGC NET cut-off PDF for future reference.