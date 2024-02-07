UGC NET Result 2023 delayed, NTA makes BIG announcement in latest notice on NET result update

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially communicated through its Twitter account that the release of the UGC NET December 2023 results is delayed due to unforeseen technical reasons. The results were initially scheduled to be declared on January 17, 2024. However, candidates are now advised to await the announcement of the new result date, which will be communicated in due course on the official website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) for December 2023 was conducted from December 6 to December 19, 2023, across 292 cities in the country. A staggering 9.45 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which covered a diverse range of 83 subjects.

Declaration of UGC – NET December 2023 Result: Due to technical reasons, result of the UGC – NET December 2023 will not be declared on 17.01.2024 and the same will be declared in due course on the website: https://t.co/RszZxzMMve pic.twitter.com/xf1cfHxoJH — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 18, 2024

The delay in the release of results has left aspirants and stakeholders eagerly anticipating the outcome of their performance in the prestigious examination. The technical reasons cited by the NTA have not been specified in the announcement, but the agency reassures candidates that efforts are underway to resolve the issues promptly.

Candidates are urged to stay updated with the official website for any further announcements regarding the UGC NET December 2023 results. The NTA emphasizes its commitment to ensuring a fair and accurate assessment process, and the delay is being attributed to the need for thorough resolution of the technical challenges.

In the meantime, candidates are advised to remain patient and continue their preparations for the next steps in their academic and professional journey. The NTA assures all stakeholders that the results will be declared at the earliest convenience, and any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

For the latest updates and official announcements, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official UGC NET website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and stay tuned to the NTA's official communication channels.