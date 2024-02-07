English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

UGC NET Result 2023 delayed, NTA makes BIG announcement in latest notice on NET result update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially communicated through its Twitter account that the release of the UGC NET December 2023 results is delayed.

Nandini Verma
UGC NET Result 2023 Update
UGC NET Result 2023 Update | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially communicated through its Twitter account that the release of the UGC NET December 2023 results is delayed due to unforeseen technical reasons. The results were initially scheduled to be declared on January 17, 2024. However, candidates are now advised to await the announcement of the new result date, which will be communicated in due course on the official website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) for December 2023 was conducted from December 6 to December 19, 2023, across 292 cities in the country. A staggering 9.45 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which covered a diverse range of 83 subjects.

Advertisement

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates.

 

Declaration of UGC – NET December 2023 Result: Due to technical reasons, result of the UGC – NET December 2023 will not be declared on 17.01.2024 and the same will be declared in due course on the website: https://t.co/RszZxzMMve pic.twitter.com/xf1cfHxoJH

— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 18, 2024

 

The delay in the release of results has left aspirants and stakeholders eagerly anticipating the outcome of their performance in the prestigious examination. The technical reasons cited by the NTA have not been specified in the announcement, but the agency reassures candidates that efforts are underway to resolve the issues promptly.

Candidates are urged to stay updated with the official website for any further announcements regarding the UGC NET December 2023 results. The NTA emphasizes its commitment to ensuring a fair and accurate assessment process, and the delay is being attributed to the need for thorough resolution of the technical challenges.

Advertisement

In the meantime, candidates are advised to remain patient and continue their preparations for the next steps in their academic and professional journey. The NTA assures all stakeholders that the results will be declared at the earliest convenience, and any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

For the latest updates and official announcements, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official UGC NET website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and stay tuned to the NTA's official communication channels.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News29 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  3. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News38 minutes ago

  5. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement