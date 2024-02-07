English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: "Technical Issue", cites NTA official as reason for result delay

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA NET result delayed due to technical issues. NTA is expected to release the direct link, steps to check, UGC NET result cut-off today. Check latest updates here. Exam was held spanning 83 subjects and reaching 292 cities nationwide. A total of 9,45,918 candidates participated in the examination, which took place from December 6, 2023, to December 19, 2023.

Nandini Verma
UGC NET Results 2023 LIVE Updates
UGC NET Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Image: Shutterstock
10: 02 IST, January 18th 2024

UGC NET result which was scheduled to be declared on January 17 has been delayed. As per sources, NTA official has cited “technical issue” as the main reason behind the delay. 

Candidates can expect it today. Click here to read more. 

6: 07 IST, January 17th 2024

UGC NET Results are expected to be declared in the late evening today.

1: 34 IST, January 17th 2024

NTA will release the UGC NET December 2023 final answer key along with the results today. 

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Look for the "UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023" link on the homepage.

A PDF file will open on screen

Download the final answer key.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

10: 26 IST, January 17th 2024

An aggregate score exceeding 60% is considered satisfactory for the Assistant Professor role in UGC NET. To qualify for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), candidates may aim for a score of approximately 65%.

10: 20 IST, January 17th 2024

UGC NET scorecard will be released along with the results today. See how to download scorecard. 

Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Then, locate and click on the scorecard download link provided under the "Candidates Activity" section.

Log in using your application number and date of birth, and proceed to download the scorecard.

 

9: 23 IST, January 17th 2024

Candidates can expect their UGC NET Results 2023 after 3pm. 

9: 17 IST, January 17th 2024

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on UGC NET December 2023 result link

Log in using your credentials

Your UGC NET Results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout.

9: 45 IST, January 17th 2024

A total of 9.4 lakh candidates who took the UGC NET 2023 exam are eagerly waiting for their results. 

9: 16 IST, January 17th 2024

Once declared, UGC NET Results will be available on ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check their results online. 

9: 14 IST, January 17th 2024

NTA will declare the UGC NET Results today,  January 17.

9: 27 IST, January 17th 2024

Along with the results, NTA will release the cut-off mark of all subjects of UGC NET today. Candidates will be able to check UGC NET cut-off mark online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

