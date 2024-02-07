English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

UGC NET Results 2023-24: Here's How to Check, Download Scorecard, Cut Off mark PDF

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to check the results, download the scorecard, and access the UGC NET Cut Off Marks PDF at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Nandini Verma
UGC NET Result December 2023 session
UGC NET Result December 2023 session today | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The much-anticipated UGC NET Results for the December 2023-24 session are set to be declared today, January 17, marking the culmination of a rigorous examination period from December 6 to 19, 2023. As aspirants eagerly await the outcome, here is a comprehensive guide on how to check the results, download the scorecard, and access the UGC NET Cut Off Marks PDF. The results will be declared online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to check UGC NET Result 2023

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their UGC NET Results:

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Look for the "UGC NET Results 2023-24" link on the homepage.

Click on the link and enter the required details such as application number and date of birth.

After submitting the details, the UGC NET Result for December 2023-24 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

How to download UGC NET scorecard 2023

To download the UGC NET Scorecard, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate to the "Candidates Activity" section.

Find and click on the "Scorecard Download" link.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Download the UGC NET Scorecard and keep a copy for further use.

How to check UGC NET Cut Off Marks PDF:

Once the results are declared, candidates can access the UGC NET Cut Off Marks PDF on the official website. Here's how:

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Look for the "Cut Off Marks" link on the homepage.

Find the link for "UGC NET Cut Off Marks 2023-24."

Download the PDF and check category-wise and subject-wise cut-off marks.

Take note of the cut-off marks for future reference.

Aspirants are reminded to stay patient and keep their relevant details handy while checking the results and downloading the scorecard. The UGC NET Cut Off Marks are crucial for understanding the qualifying criteria, so candidates are encouraged to review the official PDF thoroughly. The entire process ensures a transparent and accessible means for candidates to assess their performance in the UGC NET examination.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

