Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

UGC NET Results 2023 to be declared tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; When, where and how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the results for the UGC NET December 2023 examination on January 17. Here's how to check.

Nandini Verma
UGC NET Results 2023 tomorrow
UGC NET Results 2023 tomorrow | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the results for the UGC NET December 2023 examination on January 17. Aspirants can access the results on the official websites, nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Conducted across 292 cities nationwide, the UGC NET December 2023 exam encompassed 83 subjects, engaging a total of 9,45,918 candidates from December 6 to December 19, 2023.

Initially scheduled for release on January 10, the UGC NET December 2023 results were delayed. The NTA had previously issued the provisional answer key on January 3, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until January 5.

Steps to Check UGC NET December 2023 Results:

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
2. Click on the UGC NET December results section.
3. Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.
4. Review and check your results.
5. Keep a hard copy of the results for future reference.

For the latest updates regarding the examination, candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website, https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. In case of any queries or assistance, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011-40759000/69227700.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

