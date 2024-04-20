To calculate UP Board result percentage, follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Add the total marks of all your papers to determine the overall percentage. For instance, if there are 5 subjects each carrying 100 marks, the total would be 500 marks.

Step 2: Sum up all the marks you have obtained in each subject.

Step 3: Divide the total marks obtained by the total marks allotted and then multiply the result by 100.

Step 4: Using this formula, you can easily calculate the percentage of your UP Board results.