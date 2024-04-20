Updated April 20th, 2024 at 10:31 IST
UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Marksheet Today
UP Board Results 2024 LIVE Updates: UPMSP will release the UP Board class 10th and 12th results and marksheet at 2 pm in a press conference. UP Board marksheet will be out on upresults.nic.in. See full details, direct link, topper list, pass percentage, and latest updates here.
10: 31 IST, April 20th 2024
To calculate UP Board result percentage, follow the steps given below.
Step 1: Add the total marks of all your papers to determine the overall percentage. For instance, if there are 5 subjects each carrying 100 marks, the total would be 500 marks.
Step 2: Sum up all the marks you have obtained in each subject.
Step 3: Divide the total marks obtained by the total marks allotted and then multiply the result by 100.
Step 4: Using this formula, you can easily calculate the percentage of your UP Board results.
10: 11 IST, April 20th 2024
2023: 89.78%
2022 - 88.16%
2021 - 99.53%
2020 - 83.31%
2019 - 80.07%
2018 - 75.16%
10: 02 IST, April 20th 2024
UPMSP will release the UP Board Results 2024 for arts, science, commerce, and vocational streams today at 2 pm in the press conference.
9: 43 IST, April 20th 2024
Across the state, a total of 55,08,206 students were registered for the examinations, with 29,47,311 in Class 10 and 25,77,997 in Class 12. The examinations were conducted at 8,265 centers. However, 3,24,008 students were absent, comprising 1,84,986 from Class 10 and 1,39,022 from Class 12.
9: 40 IST, April 20th 2024
This year, a significant number of 3,24,008 students were absent from the final examinations. Among them, 1,84,986 were from the High School (Class 10th) and 1,39,022 were from the Intermediate (Class 12th). The results for those who attended the exams held between February 22 and March 9 will be announced today
9: 19 IST, April 20th 2024
Despite facing challenges such as teacher agitation and a boycott of evaluation work following the tragic incident of a teacher's murder in Varanasi, the UPMSP achieved a remarkable feat by completing the evaluation of 2.85 crore answer sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in a record time of just 12 days. Following the completion of the evaluation process for over 55 lakh students, the UPMSP commenced the task of entering marks into the computer system. Rigorous cross-checking procedures were then implemented to rectify any potential errors in the uploaded marks. Additionally, marks for candidates whose records were not initially provided were updated upon receipt of reports from their respective districts. Finally, to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the results, a thorough final verification process was conducted, leaving no room for oversight or omission of any candidate's result.
9: 13 IST, April 20th 2024
The UPMSP will provide comprehensive details during the press conference, including:
- Number of students appeared and qualified in both High School and Intermediate examinations.
- Pass percentage for each class.
- Gender, subject, and district-wise results, highlighting the performance of students across various demographics.
- Names of the top ten rank holders in each class, recognizing their exceptional achievements.
- Information regarding the compartment examination and the process for re-evaluation of answer sheets, offering opportunities for students to improve their results.
- Other pertinent details related to the examination, including any notable trends or developments observed during the evaluation process.
9: 11 IST, April 20th 2024
The UPMSP is set to release the results during a press conference where they will disclose the names of High School and Intermediate toppers, along with the pass percentage for both 10th and 12th grades. Additionally, gender-wise results and other pertinent details will also be shared during the event.
9: 06 IST, April 20th 2024
- Visit one of the result websites: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.
- Open the UP Board Class 10th or Class 12th result link, depending on your requirement.
- Enter your roll number in the designated field.
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- Your result will be promptly displayed on the screen.
- Review your result and proceed to download it for future reference.
9: 00 IST, April 20th 2024
Once released, UP Board results 2024 will be available on the official website- upresults.nic.in.
8: 58 IST, April 20th 2024
UP Board results 2024 for class 10th and 12th will be released today. UPMSP results will be out at 2 pm in a press conference.
Published April 20th, 2024 at 09:03 IST