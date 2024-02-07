UPSC CDS 1 final result 2024 out, 347 candidates qualified, check merit list here

Advertisement

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the final results for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023. The results determine the qualification of 341 candidates for admission to the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. The Commission conducted the examination, and the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence conducted interviews for the selection process.

UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2024 out

The selected candidates will join the 119th Short Service Commission Course (Men) (NT) at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, and the 33rd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, which is set to commence in April 2024.

The merit list includes candidates who have been recommended for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, and also those recommended earlier for the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

The government had previously indicated a total of 170 vacancies for the 119th Short Service Commission Course (Men) and 17 vacancies for the 33rd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

It is important to note that the results of the Medical Examination have not been considered while preparing the merit list. The candidature of all candidates is provisional, and the verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification will be conducted by the Army Headquarters.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results on the UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in. Additionally, the marks obtained by the candidates will be available on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of the declaration of the final results and will remain accessible for 30 days.

The Commission has also provided information on the scheme of PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF SCORES AND OTHER DETAILS OF NON-RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES on its website. Non-recommended candidates are encouraged to check their scores and exercise their options accordingly while downloading their marks.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can reach out to the UPSC Facilitation Counter located near the Examination Hall Building in its Campus. The counter is open on working days between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and assistance can be obtained in person or over the telephone at 011-23385271, 011-23381125, and 011-23098543.