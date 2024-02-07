UPSC IES, ISS final results 2023 declared, check merit list here

Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final results for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2023. The examination process included a written test conducted from 23rd to 25th June 2023, followed by interviews for the Personality Test held from 18th to 21st December 2023.

The lists of recommended candidates, in order of merit, have been released for the appointment to the prestigious posts in the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.

Here are the key details regarding the number of vacancies and the candidates recommended for each service:

Indian Economic Service:

General (GEN): 7 [Including 1 PwBD-1]

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 3

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 5

Scheduled Caste (SC): 3

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 0

Total: 18 [Including 1 PwBD-1]

Indian Statistical Service:

General (GEN): 7

EWS: 6

OBC: 13

SC: 5

ST: 2

Total: 33* (Note: 1 vacancy of General category has been kept vacant due to non-availability of PwBD-4 & 5 candidate, as per DoPT’s OM 36035/2/2017-Estt.(Res) dated 15.01.2018.)

Direct link to check UPSC IES/ISS merit list 2024.

The appointments will be made strictly in accordance with the existing rules, and the number of vacancies available. The UPSC emphasizes that the appointments will be based on merit, and candidates are expected to adhere to the extant rules.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the UPSC official website. The Commission congratulates the successful candidates on their achievement and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

For further details and information, candidates can visit the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in.