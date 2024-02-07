Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

UPSSSC PET revised answer key 2023 released, here's direct link to download final answer key

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test.

Nandini Verma
UPSSSC PET revised answer key out
UPSSSC PET revised answer key out | Image:Representative Image
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023). Candidates can access the answer keys for all exam days and shifts on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

After releasing the provisional answer keys in November last year, the commission had invited objections from candidates until November 15. The final answer keys have now been prepared following a thorough review of the feedback received from candidates.

With the release of the UPSSSC PET revised final answer keys, the commission is expected to announce the examination results shortly. The PET exam took place on October 28 and 29, with two shifts on each exam day. The provisional answer key was initially made available on November 6. Candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer keys for UPSSSC PET 2023:

How to Check UPSSSC PET 2023 Final Answer Key:

  1. Visit the official website of the commission at upsssc.gov.in.
  2. Look for the PET final/revised answer key download link corresponding to the exam day and shift you appeared for.
  3. Open the provided PDF document.
  4. Download the document and review the revised answer key.
  5. Calculate your marks using the updated answer key.

Direct Link to access the UPSSSC PET revised/final answer key.

