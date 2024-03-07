×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

West Bengal Lady Constable Result 2023 Declared, Here's How to Check Merit List

WBPRB has declared the final merit list for the candidates who appeared in the examination for the post of West Bengal Police Lady Constables.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Laptop
WB Police Lady Constable result out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the final merit list for the candidates who appeared in the examination for the post of West Bengal Police Lady Constables. Conducted on January 21, 2024, the written exam results were declared on February 9, with interviews for the shortlisted candidates held from February 22 to 29. Aspiring applicants can access their results by providing their application number and date of birth on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 1,420 vacancies for the position of Lady Constable within the West Bengal Police force. Additionally, the WBPRB has also released a list of candidates who did not qualify for selection. The names of provisionally selected candidates are displayed on the notice board of WBPRB at Araksha Bhawan, ground floor, 6th cross road, block DJ, sector 2, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700091.

Here are the category-wise cut-off marks for the WB Police Lady Constable exam:

  • Unreserved (UR): 67.75
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 37.25
  • Other Backward Class (OBC): 51.5
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 58.5
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 54.42

Selected candidates will receive a salary in accordance with level 6 of the 7th pay commission, ranging from Rs. 22,700 to Rs. 58,500, along with additional benefits such as house rent allowance (HRA), medical insurance, dearness allowance (DA), and travelling allowance.

How to check WB Police Lady Constable Result 2023

To access the WB Police Lady Constable result, candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link for the recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023.
  4. A new window will open; select the option to download the list of selected candidates.
  5. The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and print the PDF for future reference.

Direct link to check result

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

