XAT 2024 answer key to be released soon, candidates' response sheet out; Here's direct link

XLRI-Xavier School of Management is soon going to released the official answer keys for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024. Once available, candidates can access and download it from the examination website, xatonline.in. Preceding the release of the answer keys, the institute has made the initial copy of the question paper and response sheet available for download on the official website. Candidates can expect the XAT answer key by Monday, January 15.

The examination, conducted on January 7 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, serves as a national-level entrance test for admission to postgraduate management courses. Scores obtained in the XAT examination will be utilized by over 160 institutes for their admission processes.

How to check XAT answer key 2024?

To download the XAT 2024 answer key, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit xatonline.in.

2. Open the answer key download link.

3. If necessary, log in with your credentials.

4. Verify answers and calculate your score.

XAT question paper official.

XAT response sheet.

XAT Results 2024

The results of the examination are expected to be announced on January 31, 2024, with scorecards available for download between January 31 and March 31, 2024. For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official exam website. Once released, candidates will be able to check their XAT results by following the steps given below.

How to check XAT Result

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of XAT, which is xatonline.in.

Login: Look for the login section on the website. You may find a link or section specifically for "XAT Result" or "XAT Scorecard." Click on that link.

Enter Credentials: You will be prompted to enter your login credentials. Typically, you'll need to provide your XAT ID and password. Enter the required information correctly.

Access Result: After entering your credentials, you should be able to access your XAT result. The result will display your overall percentile or score along with the sectional scores.

Download and Print: Once you can view your result, it's advisable to download it and take a printout for future reference. This printed copy may be required during the admission process.

Check Percentile: XAT results are usually presented in terms of percentiles. Check your overall percentile and sectional percentiles. Percentile indicates the percentage of candidates who have scored equal to or below your score.

Scorecard: Along with the result, you may also find an option to download your XAT scorecard. The scorecard provides a detailed breakdown of your performance in different sections.