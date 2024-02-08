English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

GPSC civil services main exam to be held in February, check schedule here

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published the comprehensive schedule for the mains examination of Gujarat Civil/Administrative Services.

Nandini Verma
exam centre
Students entering exam centre | Image:PTI/File
  • 2 min read
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published the comprehensive schedule for the mains examination of Gujarat Civil/Administrative Services on its official website. Scheduled to commence from February 19, 2024, the Commission will conduct the mains examination for Civil/Administrative Services. Candidates who successfully cleared the GPSC Civil Service Preliminary examination can access the detailed mains schedule on the official GPSC website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC is slated to conduct the mains examination for Gujarat Administrative Service/Gujarat Civil Services/Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service and Class-2 General Administrative Department roles across the state from February 19 to 24, 2024. Examinations will take place from 03.00 to 06.00 pm as per the released timetable. Gujarati papers I and II will be held on February 19-20, 2024. The Essay paper is scheduled for February 21, 2024, and the General Studies paper will be held from February 22 to 24, 2024.

Click here for GPSC CSE Main Exam Schedule.

To Download GPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date sheet2024:

Step 1: Visit the official Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the specified link for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2 General Administrative Department on the homepage.
Step 3: The detailed schedule PDF will be available on the homepage.
Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

Previously, the Commission announced the results of the GPSC Civil/Administrative Services preliminary examination on April 18, 2023. The preliminary examination was held on January 08, 2023. Qualified candidates from the preliminary exam can directly download the main exam schedule using the provided link.

The Commission will issue the hall ticket for the aforementioned examination on its official website in due course. Candidates can download their hall tickets by logging in with the provided credentials on the homepage link. The essential details can be retrieved based on the information submitted during the online application process.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

