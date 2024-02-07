Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Haryana Board releases HBSE class 9, 11 annual exams date sheet 2024, check full timetable here

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the examination schedule for Classes 9 and 11 for the year 2024. Check timetable here.

Nandini Verma
Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet out
Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet out | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the examination schedule for Classes 9 and 11 for the year 2024. Students who are set to appear in the Class 9 and 11 exams in Haryana can access the official date sheet on the website bseh.org.in. The Class 9 exams are scheduled to take place from February 17 to March 7. The Class 11 exams in Haryana will be conducted from February 15 to March 14. According to the Haryana Board's notification, specially-abled students will receive an extra 20 minutes per hour for each paper, along with the assistance of an amanuensis. Candidates are required to bring their own log, trigonometry tables, and stencils for maps. The use of color pencils is permitted only in Science Subjects, as specified by the board.

The Haryana Board strictly prohibits the use of calculators (simple/scientific) and mobile phones inside the examination hall. Students found with these devices will be considered as employing unfair means.

Advertisement

Direct link to download Haryana Board class 9, 11 exam timetable

Haryana Board Class 9 exam date sheet 2024

Exam Timing: 8.30 am to 11.30 am

- February 17: English
- February 20: Social Science
- February 22: Hindi
- February 27: Mathematics
- March 1: Science
- March 2: Sanskrit, Urdu, Drawing (8:30 am to 11:30 am), Agriculture, Home Science, Computer Science, Physical and Health Education, Music (MHV, MHP, MHI), Animal Husbandry, Dance, Retail, Private Security (8:30 to 11 am)
- March 5: Punjabi, IT and ITES
- March 6: Sanskrit Sahitya
- March 7: Sanskrit Vyakran

Advertisement

Haryana Class 11 exam date sheet 2024

Date of Commencement: 15th February 2024
Time: 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Advertisement
DayDateTimeSubject CodeSubject Name
Thursday15th February 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM502Hindi Core
---523Hindi Elective
---503English Special for Foreign Student in Lieu of Hindi Core
Saturday17th February 202408:30 AM to 11:00 AM770Fine Arts
Monday19th February 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM850Physics
---576Economics
Tuesday20th February 202408:30 AM to 11:00 AM822Home Science
Wednesday21st February 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM501English Core
---520English Elective
Thursday22nd February 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM579Geography
Friday23rd February 202408:30 AM to 11:00 AM815Agriculture
---592Psychology
Monday26th February 202408:30 AM to 11:00 AM806Physical Education
Tuesday27th February 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM903Accountancy
---598Public Administration
---856Chemistry
Wednesday28th February 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM532Punjabi
---526Sanskrit
---529Urdu
---871Bio-Technology
Thursday29th February 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM570History
---900Business Studies
---865Biology
Friday1st March 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM585Sociology
---911Entrepreneurship
Saturday2nd March 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM573Political Science
Monday4th March 2024-932, 926, 930, 973, 971, 969, 976, 974Retail, Automotive, IT-ITES, Healthcare, Physical Education, Beauty & Wellness, Tourism and Hospitality, Agriculture
--08:30 AM to 11:00 AM975, 928, 978, 980, 917, 919Media & Entertainment, Private Security, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi, Office Secretary ship and Stenography in English
Tuesday5th March 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM835Mathematics
Wednesday6th March 202408:30 AM to 11:00 AM828, 700Military Science, Dance
Thursday7th March 202408:30 AM to 11:00 AM906, 930Computer Science, IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
Monday11th March 202408:30 AM to 11:00 AM638, 645, 652, 588Music Hindustani Vocal, Music Hindustani Instruction Melodie, Music Hindustani Percussion (Tabla), Philosophy
Tuesday12th March 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM1102, 1105Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-1 (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-1 (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)
Wednesday13th March 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM1103, 1106Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2 (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2 (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)
Thursday14th March 202408:30 AM to 11:30 AM1101, 1104Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)
Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kevin Spacey To Pay $1M To House Of Cards Producer Over Contract Breach

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Fiery Speech In Rajya Sabha

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. When Mrunal Thakur Was Refused Speech At Award Event

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Shahid-Kriti's Intimate Scenes In TBMAUJ Axed On CBFC's Directions?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement