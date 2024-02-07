Advertisement

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the examination schedule for Classes 9 and 11 for the year 2024. Students who are set to appear in the Class 9 and 11 exams in Haryana can access the official date sheet on the website bseh.org.in. The Class 9 exams are scheduled to take place from February 17 to March 7. The Class 11 exams in Haryana will be conducted from February 15 to March 14. According to the Haryana Board's notification, specially-abled students will receive an extra 20 minutes per hour for each paper, along with the assistance of an amanuensis. Candidates are required to bring their own log, trigonometry tables, and stencils for maps. The use of color pencils is permitted only in Science Subjects, as specified by the board.

The Haryana Board strictly prohibits the use of calculators (simple/scientific) and mobile phones inside the examination hall. Students found with these devices will be considered as employing unfair means.

Haryana Board Class 9 exam date sheet 2024

Exam Timing: 8.30 am to 11.30 am

- February 17: English

- February 20: Social Science

- February 22: Hindi

- February 27: Mathematics

- March 1: Science

- March 2: Sanskrit, Urdu, Drawing (8:30 am to 11:30 am), Agriculture, Home Science, Computer Science, Physical and Health Education, Music (MHV, MHP, MHI), Animal Husbandry, Dance, Retail, Private Security (8:30 to 11 am)

- March 5: Punjabi, IT and ITES

- March 6: Sanskrit Sahitya

- March 7: Sanskrit Vyakran

Haryana Class 11 exam date sheet 2024

Date of Commencement: 15th February 2024

Time: 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Day Date Time Subject Code Subject Name Thursday 15th February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 502 Hindi Core - - - 523 Hindi Elective - - - 503 English Special for Foreign Student in Lieu of Hindi Core Saturday 17th February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:00 AM 770 Fine Arts Monday 19th February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 850 Physics - - - 576 Economics Tuesday 20th February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:00 AM 822 Home Science Wednesday 21st February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 501 English Core - - - 520 English Elective Thursday 22nd February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 579 Geography Friday 23rd February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:00 AM 815 Agriculture - - - 592 Psychology Monday 26th February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:00 AM 806 Physical Education Tuesday 27th February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 903 Accountancy - - - 598 Public Administration - - - 856 Chemistry Wednesday 28th February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 532 Punjabi - - - 526 Sanskrit - - - 529 Urdu - - - 871 Bio-Technology Thursday 29th February 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 570 History - - - 900 Business Studies - - - 865 Biology Friday 1st March 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 585 Sociology - - - 911 Entrepreneurship Saturday 2nd March 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 573 Political Science Monday 4th March 2024 - 932, 926, 930, 973, 971, 969, 976, 974 Retail, Automotive, IT-ITES, Healthcare, Physical Education, Beauty & Wellness, Tourism and Hospitality, Agriculture - - 08:30 AM to 11:00 AM 975, 928, 978, 980, 917, 919 Media & Entertainment, Private Security, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi, Office Secretary ship and Stenography in English Tuesday 5th March 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 835 Mathematics Wednesday 6th March 2024 08:30 AM to 11:00 AM 828, 700 Military Science, Dance Thursday 7th March 2024 08:30 AM to 11:00 AM 906, 930 Computer Science, IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) Monday 11th March 2024 08:30 AM to 11:00 AM 638, 645, 652, 588 Music Hindustani Vocal, Music Hindustani Instruction Melodie, Music Hindustani Percussion (Tabla), Philosophy Tuesday 12th March 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 1102, 1105 Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-1 (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-1 (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH) Wednesday 13th March 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 1103, 1106 Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2 (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2 (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH) Thursday 14th March 2024 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM 1101, 1104 Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)