Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:28 IST
Haryana Board releases HBSE class 9, 11 annual exams date sheet 2024, check full timetable here
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the examination schedule for Classes 9 and 11 for the year 2024. Check timetable here.
- Education
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the examination schedule for Classes 9 and 11 for the year 2024. Students who are set to appear in the Class 9 and 11 exams in Haryana can access the official date sheet on the website bseh.org.in. The Class 9 exams are scheduled to take place from February 17 to March 7. The Class 11 exams in Haryana will be conducted from February 15 to March 14. According to the Haryana Board's notification, specially-abled students will receive an extra 20 minutes per hour for each paper, along with the assistance of an amanuensis. Candidates are required to bring their own log, trigonometry tables, and stencils for maps. The use of color pencils is permitted only in Science Subjects, as specified by the board.
The Haryana Board strictly prohibits the use of calculators (simple/scientific) and mobile phones inside the examination hall. Students found with these devices will be considered as employing unfair means.
Advertisement
Direct link to download Haryana Board class 9, 11 exam timetable
Haryana Board Class 9 exam date sheet 2024
Exam Timing: 8.30 am to 11.30 am
- February 17: English
- February 20: Social Science
- February 22: Hindi
- February 27: Mathematics
- March 1: Science
- March 2: Sanskrit, Urdu, Drawing (8:30 am to 11:30 am), Agriculture, Home Science, Computer Science, Physical and Health Education, Music (MHV, MHP, MHI), Animal Husbandry, Dance, Retail, Private Security (8:30 to 11 am)
- March 5: Punjabi, IT and ITES
- March 6: Sanskrit Sahitya
- March 7: Sanskrit Vyakran
Advertisement
Haryana Class 11 exam date sheet 2024
Date of Commencement: 15th February 2024
Time: 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Advertisement
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|Thursday
|15th February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|502
|Hindi Core
|-
|-
|-
|523
|Hindi Elective
|-
|-
|-
|503
|English Special for Foreign Student in Lieu of Hindi Core
|Saturday
|17th February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|770
|Fine Arts
|Monday
|19th February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|850
|Physics
|-
|-
|-
|576
|Economics
|Tuesday
|20th February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|822
|Home Science
|Wednesday
|21st February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|501
|English Core
|-
|-
|-
|520
|English Elective
|Thursday
|22nd February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|579
|Geography
|Friday
|23rd February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|815
|Agriculture
|-
|-
|-
|592
|Psychology
|Monday
|26th February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|806
|Physical Education
|Tuesday
|27th February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|903
|Accountancy
|-
|-
|-
|598
|Public Administration
|-
|-
|-
|856
|Chemistry
|Wednesday
|28th February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|532
|Punjabi
|-
|-
|-
|526
|Sanskrit
|-
|-
|-
|529
|Urdu
|-
|-
|-
|871
|Bio-Technology
|Thursday
|29th February 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|570
|History
|-
|-
|-
|900
|Business Studies
|-
|-
|-
|865
|Biology
|Friday
|1st March 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|585
|Sociology
|-
|-
|-
|911
|Entrepreneurship
|Saturday
|2nd March 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|573
|Political Science
|Monday
|4th March 2024
|-
|932, 926, 930, 973, 971, 969, 976, 974
|Retail, Automotive, IT-ITES, Healthcare, Physical Education, Beauty & Wellness, Tourism and Hospitality, Agriculture
|-
|-
|08:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|975, 928, 978, 980, 917, 919
|Media & Entertainment, Private Security, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi, Office Secretary ship and Stenography in English
|Tuesday
|5th March 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|835
|Mathematics
|Wednesday
|6th March 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|828, 700
|Military Science, Dance
|Thursday
|7th March 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|906, 930
|Computer Science, IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
|Monday
|11th March 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|638, 645, 652, 588
|Music Hindustani Vocal, Music Hindustani Instruction Melodie, Music Hindustani Percussion (Tabla), Philosophy
|Tuesday
|12th March 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|1102, 1105
|Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-1 (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-1 (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)
|Wednesday
|13th March 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|1103, 1106
|Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2 (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2 (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)
|Thursday
|14th March 2024
|08:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|1101, 1104
|Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)
Advertisement
Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:28 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.