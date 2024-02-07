Heavy Penalties for Coaching Centers Charging Exorbitant Fees, Check New Guidelines here

Advertisement

In a significant move to curb the exploitation of students and ensure fair practices, the Ministry of Education has introduced stringent guidelines for coaching institutes, focusing on heavy penalties for those charging exorbitant fees.

The guidelines, designed to establish a legal framework and rein in the unregulated growth of private coaching centres, prohibit several malpractices, including enrolling students below 16 years of age and making misleading promises such as guaranteeing ranks or good marks.

Addressing a range of issues, from student suicides to inadequate facilities and questionable teaching methodologies, the guidelines assert that coaching centres must engage tutors with at least graduation-level qualifications. Additionally, centres are required to establish a counselling system as per the guidelines, and any person convicted of an offence involving moral turpitude is barred from providing services.

To enhance transparency and information accessibility, coaching centres are mandated to maintain an updated website with details about tutor qualifications, courses, curriculum, duration, hostel facilities, and fees.

Recognizing the mental well-being of students as a priority, the guidelines emphasize the need for coaching centres to conduct classes without undue pressure. Furthermore, the guidelines suggest the establishment of immediate intervention mechanisms for students in distress, with a focus on effective guidance and counselling facilitated by trained professionals.

Acknowledging the backdrop of student suicides in coaching hub Kota in 2023, the guidelines provide a comprehensive framework for mental well-being. Tutors are encouraged to undergo training in mental health issues to convey information effectively and sensitively to students about areas of improvement.

With a spotlight on the financial aspects, the guidelines insist that tuition fees for different courses must be fair and reasonable. Provisions for refunds within ten days on a pro-rata basis are outlined for students leaving a course midway.

In a move to enforce compliance, the Centre has proposed imposing heavy penalties, up to Rs 1 lakh, or cancelling the registration of coaching centres found guilty of charging exorbitant fees leading to undue stress and student suicides.

To ensure effective oversight, the government has proposed the registration of new and existing coaching centres within three months of the guidelines coming into effect. State governments will play a crucial role in monitoring coaching centre activities, ensuring eligibility compliance, and investigating any malpractices.

In the document's concluding statement, the Ministry emphasizes that the responsibility of regulating +2 level education lies with State/Union Territory Governments, positioning them as the best regulators for these institutions. The guidelines underscore a transformative approach, prioritizing fair practices and the well-being of students within the coaching industry.