The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the online application process for the Agniveer Vayu selection test under the Agnipath scheme. This recruitment, part of the Agnipath initiative, seeks to enlist unmarried Indian male and female candidates for a four-year term in the IAF. The total vacancies to be filled under this scheme amount to 3,500.

Key Details:

- Registration Period: January 17 to February 6.

- Eligibility: Unmarried Indian candidates aged between 17.5 to 21 years (born between January 2, 2004, and July 2, 2007).

- Registration Fee: Rs 550, payable through online mode.

- Selection Process: Comprises three phases - Computer-Based Test (CBT) in phase 1, followed by the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Adaptability Tests 1 and 2, and a medical examination.

How to apply

1. Visit the official website [agnipathvayu.cdac.in](agnipathvayu.cdac.in).

2. Locate the Air Force Agniveer Application Form on the homepage.

3. Log in using your username/email ID and password.

4. Complete the application form with necessary details.

5. Upload required documents following the application instructions.

6. Submit the completed application form online.

7. Download the application form and keep a hardcopy for future reference.

Important Dates:

- Last Date for Registration: February 6, 2024

For detailed information and registration, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website [agnipathvayu.cdac.in](agnipathvayu.cdac.in).

Last Updated: January 10, 2024, 02:33 PM