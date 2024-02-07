Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:55 IST
ICAI announces CA exam dates 2024 for inter, final and foundation May exams, check here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the exam dates for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May 2024 exams.
- Education
- 2 min read
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the exam dates for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May 2024 examinations. The registration process for the CA exams is set to commence on February 2, 2024, and candidates can register on the official website, icai.org. The examinations for these three courses are scheduled to be conducted between May 2 and June 26, 2024.
According to the announced schedule, the CA Final exams for Group 1 will take place on May 2, 4, and 6, while Group 2 exams are scheduled for May 8, 10, and 12. The last date for submitting the ICAI CA application form for 2024 is February 23. Candidates appearing for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams have the flexibility to choose English or Hindi as their medium for answering papers.
The ICAI has expanded its reach by conducting CA exams at eight overseas examination centers, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat.
For those who miss the initial registration deadline, a provision is made to submit the application form by March 2, 2024, with a late fee of Rs 600.
ICAI CA May Exam Dates 2024:
CA Final Exam Dates:
- Group 1: May 2, 4, 6
- Group 2: May 8, 10, 12
CA Inter Exam Dates:
- Group 1: May 3, 5, 7
- Group 2: May 9, 11, 13
International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT):
- May 10 and 12
CA Foundation Exam Dates:
- June 20, 22, 24, 26
ICAI CA Form Fees 2024:
CA Inter Exam Form Fees:
For Indian Candidates:
- Single Group/Unit (All except 2): Rs 1,500
- Both Groups: Rs 2,700
For Foreign Candidates:
- Single Group/Unit (All except 2): 325 US dollars
- Both Groups: 500 US dollars
For Bhutan and Kathmandu Centre(s):
- Single Group/Unit (All except 2): Rs 2,200
- Both Groups: Rs 3,400
CA Final Course:
For Indian Candidates:
- Single Group/Unit (All except 2): Rs 1,800
- Both Groups: Rs 3,300
For Foreign Candidates:
- Single Group/Unit (All except 2): 325 US dollars
- Both Groups: 550 US dollars
For Bhutan and Kathmandu Centre(s):
- Single Group/Unit (All except 2): Rs 2,200
- Both Groups: Rs 4,000
CA Foundation Course:
For Indian Candidates:
- Rs 1,500
For Foreign Candidates:
- 325 US dollars
For Bhutan and Kathmandu Centre(s):
- Rs 2,200
International Taxation–Assessment Test (INTT – AT):
- Rs 2,000
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates and additional information regarding the examination.
