Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

IIT Kanpur joins hands with Lucknow Cantonment Board for a Waste-Free and Carbon-Neutral Campus

IIT Kanpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Lucknow Cantonment Board, to collaborate in achieving a wastefree and carbon-neutral campus.

Nandini Verma
IIT Kanpur signs MoU with Lucknow Cantonment Board
IIT Kanpur signs MoU with Lucknow Cantonment Board | Image:Republic World
In a significant stride towards sustainable development, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Lucknow Cantonment Board, pledging to collaborate in achieving a wastefree and carbon-neutral campus. This initiative aligns with India's vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

The MOU was ceremoniously signed by Col. Mayank Sundriyal, Commander Works Engineer (CWE), Lucknow, and Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur. The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives, including Brig. Sanjeev Kumar (CELZ), Maj. Ankit Kumar (GE E/M), Shri. Ajitesh Pandey GEP(P), Prof. J.G.Rao, Associate Dean, R&D, IITK; Prof. Debopam Das, Prof. Rajeev Jindal, and Prof. Aakash C. Rai from the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering, Chandrakanta Kesavan Centre for Energy Policy and Climate Solutions, and Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur.

As the knowledge partner in this endeavor, IIT Kanpur commits to supporting research projects, seminars, and educational initiatives. The institute will also actively adopt eco-friendly practices, work towards reducing carbon emissions, and explore renewable energy options.

Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, expressed the institution's commitment to pursuing innovative and sustainable solutions to combat climate change. He emphasized the significance of the collaboration with the Lucknow Cantonment Board, stating that it marks a crucial step towards achieving net-zero goals and carbon neutrality.

Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Research and Development, IIT Kanpur, highlighted the global significance of this collaboration, aligning efforts to combat climate change and create a stable, sustainable future. Col. Mayank Sundriyal, Commander Works Engineer (CWE), Lucknow, underscored the progressive vision of the Lucknow Cantonment Board, showcasing a commitment to adopting innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Prof. Rajeev Jindal from the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering at IIT Kanpur commended the institute's proactive stance, positioning it as a leader in sustainable development and fostering a culture of innovation and responsibility.

Together, IIT Kanpur and the Lucknow Cantonment Board aspire to set an example for equivalent institutions by efficiently implementing waste reduction and carbon neutrality projects. Their joint efforts aim to support global campaigns addressing climate change, with IIT Kanpur playing a pivotal role in formulating strategies to offset and reduce carbon footprints.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

