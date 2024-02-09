Advertisement

Simplilearn, a leading global provider of digital skills training, has joined forces with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, to introduce a comprehensive program on Business Analytics & Generative AI. This innovative initiative aims to equip learners with crucial skills in data-driven decision-making, addressing the rising demand in the global big data and business analytics market. The collaboration between Business Analytics and Generative AI empowers businesses to navigate the era of abundant data actively, integrating analytics and AI for enhanced operational efficiency, fostering innovation and strategic planning. This dynamic combination positions organizations to extract maximum value from their data, steering them toward a future where insights are derived from actively generated and intelligently enhanced data.

According to Allied Market Research, the global business analytics and big data market is projected to reach $665.7 billion by 2033. In response to the evolving landscape of data analytics, the curriculum is meticulously designed to offer a unique fusion of Generative AI and business analytics. The program covers essential tools such as Excel, SQL, programming basics, mathematical and statistical computing, data manipulation, ETL, and Tableau data visualization. Learners will benefit from live virtual classes conducted by seasoned industry experts, including instructors from prestigious universities like IITs and NITs.

Participants, upon completion of the program, receive a certificate from iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, showcasing proficiency in business analytics and Generative AI. The curriculum ensures a comprehensive educational experience with live, online seminars, master classes by IBM experts, capstone projects, hackathons, and live-project training. Additionally, participants have the opportunity to work on over 25 industry projects, gain credentials for IBM courses, and attend a two-day campus immersion at IIT Roorkee through iHUB DivyaSampark. Job support services are also provided to facilitate career advancement.

This program is open to students from various backgrounds, requiring a bachelor's degree with at least 50% as the eligibility criteria. No prior work experience or coding knowledge is mandatory. The application process involves submitting a concise statement of purpose outlining the applicant's background and interests, evaluated by knowledgeable counselors to ensure a fair and transparent admissions process. Motivated individuals can embark on a transformative learning journey in business analytics and Generative AI through this simplified process. Upon program completion, students receive a certificate of accomplishment and IBM certificates for specific courses, along with access to Simplilearn's job assistance services.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn, emphasized the significance of Generative AI in today's technological landscape. He stated, “In the era of technological transformation, the surge in demand for Generative AI has been remarkable. As businesses adopt automation and data-driven decision-making, this advanced technology's power has become essential for success in today's evolving digital landscape.”

Mr. Manish Anand, Chief Executive Officer of iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, “We're thrilled to team up with Simplilearn for the Business Analytics & Generative AI program. This collaboration aims to give students useful skills for everyday situations. The AI revolution has transformed various industries, and there is a growing interest among aspiring professionals to enhance their skills in this field. We are excited to partner with Simplilearn to offer the Business Analytics & Generative AI program, ensuring fresh graduates and young professionals can stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape.”