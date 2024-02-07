Advertisement

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 commenced today with the conclusion of Shift 1 for B.E. and B.Tech aspirants. As students exited the examination halls, a preliminary analysis revealed an array of insights into the paper's difficulty level, question patterns, and subject-wise performance.

JEE Main Paper 1 Shift 1 Paper Analysis

Numerical-Based Questions: Students found the numerical-based questions to be relatively easy, contributing to a favorable start for many. The emphasis on numerical problems was notable in this session.

Class XII Chapters Dominated: The paper incorporated a few fact-based questions from Class XII chapters of NCERT, indicating a significant weightage given to this particular academic level. Students noted the prominence of XII Class chapters in the overall question distribution.

Chemistry Analysis: Chemistry emerged as a subject of mixed difficulty, ranging from easy to moderate. Organic Chemistry took precedence over Physical & Inorganic Chemistry. Questions encompassed various topics, including Coordination Compounds, Atomic Structure, Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, General Organic Chemistry, Biomolecules, Amines, Electrochemistry, Mole Concept, Phenols, Aryl & Alkyl halides.

Order of Difficulty: In terms of difficulty, Mathematics was perceived as moderate, while Physics appeared to be relatively easier. The overall consensus among students suggests a paper of moderate difficulty level.

Rough Work Facilities: Students were provided with booklets for rough work, ensuring a smooth process for calculations and annotations during the examination.

Tight Invigilation: As per student feedback, invigilation was reported to be rigorous, maintaining a secure and controlled examination environment.

Error-Free Papers: No errors were reported in the question papers, according to the initial analysis. However, the FIITJEE team, led by Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres, plans to cross-check the details once the official question papers are released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As students eagerly await the release of official answer keys and question papers by NTA, this initial analysis provides a glimpse into the dynamics of the JEE Main Paper 1 Shift 1. The performance of aspirants will play a crucial role in shaping the expectations for the upcoming shifts and sessions of the examination.