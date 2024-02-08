English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key Released: Know How to Challenge, Cost, and Deadline

NTA will review the feedback and subsequently release the final answer key.

Digital Desk
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key. How how to challenge, cost, deadline
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key. How how to challenge, cost, deadline
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1, which was conducted from January 24 to February 1. Candidates can access the answer key and their recorded responses on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The window for challenging the answers is open until February 8, with candidates allowed to raise objections to one or more questions by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. NTA will review the feedback and subsequently release the final answer key.

According to the official notice from NTA, the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) are available for candidates to challenge online. The process involves a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per questioned item.

How to download JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key 2024?

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the tab for JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key.
  • Log in using your application number and date of birth.
  • Submit the credentials, and the answer key should be displayed.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Know how to challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key 2024

  • Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 
  • Find and click on 'Challenges Regarding JEE Main answer key 2024' section.
  • Enter your application number and password when prompted.
  • Identify the question IDs with correct answers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.
  • If an error is found, select the question IDs to challenge.
  • Save your claim and proceed to the next step.
  • The challenged question IDs will be displayed.
  • Provide necessary supporting documents in PDF format.
  • Upload the file using the 'choose file' button.
  • Pay a fee of Rs 200 for each challenged question through online methods.

 

 

 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

