The National Te ting Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main admit card for Session 1, 2024, on jeemain.nic.in, covering BArch and BPlanning. The download link for the JEE Mains 2024 admit card for Session 1 can be found on the official website. Candidates must use the JEE Mains hall ticket for entry into the examination center. The hall ticket for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Papers 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning) on January 24, 2024, is available. Admit cards for BE/BTech (Paper 1) exams are expected soon.

The NTA JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 exam is scheduled from January 24, 2024, to February 1, 2024. Find live updates on the JEE Main 2024 admit card, including the download link and instructions.

About JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam:

- Start date: January 24, 2024.

- Paper 2 for BArch/Bplan: January 24, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam dates: January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024.

- Session 1 conducted in two shifts daily: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To download the JEE Main 2024 Admit Card for Session 1:

1. Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the JEE Main 2024 Admit Card link.

3. Log in using the application number and date of birth.

4. The admit card will be displayed; download and take a printout.

Click here for official notice.

Click here to download JEE Main admit card