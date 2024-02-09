JEE Main session 1 answer key 2024: Last date to raise objections today, here's how to challenge

Advertisement

Today marks the final opportunity for candidates to raise objections to the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the objection window from the initial dates, shifting from February 6 to 8 to the revised period of February 7 to 9. This extension comes in response to a technical glitch in the server, ensuring candidates have adequate time to address any concerns.

Important Information:

Last Date for Objections: February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024 Processing Fee: ₹200 per question challenged

Candidates seeking to challenge the provisional answer keys must submit objections online, accompanied by a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The payment is accepted through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking until 9th February 2024, 11:50 PM. It is crucial to note that challenges will only be considered with a valid processing fee, and alternative payment methods are not accepted.

How to raise objections against JEE Main session 1 answer key 2024

To raise challenges to the Provisional Answer Keys for JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1, candidates are required to follow the steps outlined below:

1. Visit the official website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

2. Click on the 'Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key' section.

3. Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth, enter the Security PIN, and click on Submit.

4. Access the Question IDs corresponding to the respective papers.

5. Choose the Option IDs to challenge by marking the checkbox next to them.

6. If necessary, upload supporting documents to substantiate your claim.

7. Save your challenge and proceed to the next screen.

8. Review the Option IDs you have contested.

9. Click on 'Save your claim and Pay Fee finally.'

10. Select the preferred Mode of Payment and submit a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 for each question challenged, utilizing Debit/Credit Card or Net Banking.