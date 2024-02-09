Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

JEE Main session 1 answer key 2024: Last date to raise objections today, here's how to challenge

Today marks the final opportunity for candidates to raise objections to the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key. Here's how to challenge.

Nandini Verma
JEE Mains answer key
JEE Mains answer key | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Today marks tToday marks the final opportunity for candidates to raise objections to the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the objection window from the initial dates, shifting from February 6 to 8 to the revised period of February 7 to 9. This extension comes in response to a technical glitch in the server, ensuring candidates have adequate time to address any concerns.he final opportunity for candidates to raise objections to the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the objection window from the initial dates, shifting from February 6 to 8 to the revised period of February 7 to 9. This extension comes in response to a technical glitch in the server, ensuring candidates have adequate time to address any concerns.

Important Information:

Advertisement
  • Last Date for Objections: February 9, 2024
  • Processing Fee: ₹200 per question challenged

Candidates seeking to challenge the provisional answer keys must submit objections online, accompanied by a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The payment is accepted through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking until 9th February 2024, 11:50 PM. It is crucial to note that challenges will only be considered with a valid processing fee, and alternative payment methods are not accepted.

Advertisement

How to raise objections against JEE Main session 1 answer key 2024

To raise challenges to the Provisional Answer Keys for JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1, candidates are required to follow the steps outlined below:

Advertisement

1. Visit the official website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.
2. Click on the 'Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key' section.
3. Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth, enter the Security PIN, and click on Submit.
4. Access the Question IDs corresponding to the respective papers.
5. Choose the Option IDs to challenge by marking the checkbox next to them.
6. If necessary, upload supporting documents to substantiate your claim.
7. Save your challenge and proceed to the next screen.
8. Review the Option IDs you have contested.
9. Click on 'Save your claim and Pay Fee finally.'
10. Select the preferred Mode of Payment and submit a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 for each question challenged, utilizing Debit/Credit Card or Net Banking.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

16 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

19 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

25 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

26 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

29 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

35 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile20 minutes ago

  3. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World22 minutes ago

  4. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement