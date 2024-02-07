Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:15 IST
APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply today for 81 vacancies
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to close the registration window for the Group 1 2024 recruitment today.
- Education
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to close the registration window for the Group 1 2024 recruitment today, providing aspiring candidates with the last opportunity to apply for 81 vacancies across various departments. The recruitment drive aims to fill key positions in Group 1 services, contributing to the administrative framework of the state.
Application Fees and Exemptions
Candidates applying for the Group 1 services recruitment are required to pay a registration fee along with an examination fee. Individuals from unreserved categories and other states are obligated to pay a registration fee of Rs 250, in addition to an examination fee of Rs 120. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC), and ex-servicemen categories are subjected to a reduced application fee of Rs 120. Notably, applicants holding a household supply white card issued by the civil supplies department of the government of Andhra Pradesh will be exempt from the Rs 120 examination fee. Additionally, candidates from all categories are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 250.
APPSC Group 1 Vacancy Details
The APPSC Group 1 recruitment is offering opportunities across various prestigious positions, including:
- Deputy Collector (Executive Branch) - 9 posts
- Assistant Commissioner of State Tax - 18 posts
- Deputy Supdt. Of Police (Civil) - 26 posts
- Deputy Supdt. Of Jails (MEN) - 1 post
- District Fire Officer - 1 post
- Regional Transport Officer - 6 posts
- District BC Welfare Officer - 1 post
- District Social Welfare Officer - 3 posts
- Deputy Registrar - 5 posts
- Municipal Commissioner Grade 2 - 1 post
- Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent - 1 post
- Assistant Treasury Officer - 3 posts
- District Employment Officer - 4 posts
- Assistant Audit Officer - 2 posts
How to Apply for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment
Candidates interested in applying for the APPSC Group 1 2024 exam can follow these steps:
Advertisement
- Visit the official website: psc.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the 'APPSC Group 1' link.
- In the next tab, click on the apply link and fill the registration form.
- Login by entering the credentials generated during registration and fill the application form.
- Upload the required documents and complete the payment of the application fee.
- Submit the APPSC registration form and take a printout for future reference.
With the deadline approaching, candidates are urged to complete their applications at the earliest and not miss out on this opportunity to contribute to the state's public services.
Advertisement
For more details and updates, candidates can visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at psc.ap.gov.in.
Advertisement
Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:15 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Toddler Seen Playing With A King CobraInfo14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.