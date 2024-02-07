English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Assam Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2024 out for 269 vacancies

Assam Police Constable Recruitment: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has issued a notification inviting applications for Constable posts.

Nandini Verma
Assam Police Constable Recruitment
Assam Police Constable Recruitment | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has issued a notification inviting applications for Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in from February 1, 2024. The lat This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 269 Constable positions within the organization.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the HSLC or class 10th exam from a recognized board or council. The candidates should be aged between 18 and 40 years as of January 1, 2024. Candidates must be registered with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.

PHYSICAL STANDARDSHeight (Minimum)Chest (Only for Men)
CategoryMaleFemale
General/OBC/MOBC/SC162.56 cm154.94 cm
ST (P)/ ST (H)160.02 cm152.40 cm
Chest (Normal/Expanded)General/OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)ST (H)
Normal80 cm78 cm
Expanded85 cm83 cm

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process consists of Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). The Physical Efficiency Test will carry 40 marks. Successful candidates in PST/PET will be eligible to appear for the written test, which will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. Each correct answer will earn the candidate half a mark. The written test will be conducted in Guwahati, with the date and venue to be notified in due course. No application fees will be applicable for this recruitment drive.

Candidates aspiring to apply for the Assam Constable Recruitment must follow the online application process through the official SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. No other forms of application will be accepted. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply:

How to apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024

Visit the Official Website:

  • Log on to the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam at www.slprbassam.in.

Registration:

  • Register on the portal using a valid mobile number.
  • It is advised to keep the mobile number unchanged until the entire recruitment process is concluded.

Recruitment ID:

  • After successful registration, candidates will receive a unique Recruitment ID.
  • Note: Generating multiple recruitment IDs is not allowed, and the candidature of those who do so will be cancelled.

Upload Documents:

  • Candidates will be required to upload scanned copies of the following documents:
    • [List the specific documents to be uploaded]

Fill in the Application Form:

  • Complete the online application form with accurate and relevant information.
  • Ensure all mandatory fields are filled correctly.

Review and Verify:

  • Before submission, carefully review the entered details to ensure accuracy.
  • Verify all information and make corrections if necessary.

Application Submission:

  • Once satisfied with the entered information, submit the application form.

Print Application Form:

  • After successful submission, candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Click here for official notification. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 


 

