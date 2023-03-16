Last Updated:

Assam PSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification Out, Check Details Here

Assam PSC Junior engineer recruitment 2023 notification has been released. There are 73 vacancies. Check eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details here.

Assam PSC junior engineer recruitment

Assam JE Recruitment 2023 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has published the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil). There are total 73 vacancies under joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department IPWRDI and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)DI Assam. The online application process will begin on March 21. The last date to apply for the Assam JE recruitment is April 20. 

Interested and eligible candidiates can read the official notification on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission-apscrecruitment.in. The application link will also be activated on the official website on March 21. Check more details here.

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Key Dates

  • Starting Date for Submission of Application: 21 March 2023
  • Last Date for Submission of Application:20 April 2023
  • Last Date for Payment of Application Fees : 22 April 2023

Assam Junior engineer recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

  • Rs. 14,000 to Rs.49,000
  • Grade Pay-Rs 8,700
  • Pay Band-PB-2

Assam JE recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a diploma in civil engineering/ civil engineering and planning from any technical institute recognised by government. The diploma should be a regular course,  Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

