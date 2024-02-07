Advertisement

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has officially opened the registration process for its latest recruitment drive, aiming to fill 361 positions for project engineers, project officers, and project diploma assistants. Interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website bdl-india.in, with the deadline set for February 14, 2024.

Positions and Salary Details

The recruitment drive offers opportunities across various roles, including project engineers, project officers, and project diploma assistants. The per-month salaries for these roles in the first year are as follows:

Project Engineer: Rs 30,000

Project Officer: Rs 25,000

Project Diploma Assistant: Rs 23,000

Application Fee

As part of the application process, candidates are required to pay an application fee. For project diploma assistants, project trade assistants, project assistants, and project office assistants, the application fee is Rs 200. On the other hand, applicants for project engineer and project officer positions will need to pay a slightly higher fee of Rs 300.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the BDL Recruitment 2024 must adhere to the following eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: The maximum age limit for candidates should be 28 years as of February 14, 2024, with relaxations available for specific categories.

Educational Qualifications: Applicants should possess a full-time four-year degree or a three-year diploma in engineering from any stream mentioned in the notice. Alternatively, candidates with a master’s degree from a recognized institute, along with post-qualification work experience, are also eligible.

Application Process

To apply for the BDL Recruitment 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of BDL at bdl-india.in. On the homepage, click on 'Application Forms (Apply).' Fill out the form by providing all the necessary information. Upload all required documents and complete the payment of the application fees. Submit the BDL application form and take a printout for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to seize this opportunity and apply for the BDL recruitment to be a part of Bharat Dynamics Limited, a premier defense company. For further details and updates, applicants can refer to the official website bdl-india.in.