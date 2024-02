Advertisement

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has recently announced job opportunities for candidates aspiring to work in the public transport sector. The recruitment drive covers multiple positions, including conductors, technical assistants, staff nurses, apprentices, software engineers, system administrators, and more.

BMTC Recruitment 2024

1. KEA Recruitment - Conductor, Technical Assistant

- Organization: Karnataka Examinations Authority

- No of Vacancies: 5151 Posts

- Qualification: As per KEA Norms

- Last Date to Apply: 30-Jan-2024

2. BMTC Recruitment - Conductor, Staff Nurse

Advertisement

- Organization: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation

- No of Vacancies: 2503 Posts

- Qualification: As per BMTC Norms

- Last Date to Apply: 30-Jan-2024

How to Apply for BMTC Recruitment

Interested candidates can apply for the above positions through the official website mybmtc.karnataka.gov.in. The application process, including qualifications, age limits, and other details, can be found on the official website.

Advertisement

About BMTC

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) plays a crucial role in providing efficient public transportation in Bangalore. The corporation is known for its diverse workforce and is currently inviting applications to expand its team.

Advertisement