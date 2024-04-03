×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:20 IST

BPSC Head Teacher, Headmaster Recruitment: Deadline Extended Till April 10 For 46K Vacancies

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the registration deadline for the positions of head teacher and headmaster until April 10, 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
BPSC
BPSC | Image:Republic World
  • 2 min read
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the registration deadline for the positions of head teacher and headmaster until April 10, 2024. Eligible candidates can now fill out the BPSC headmaster and head teacher application form 2024 on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive by BPSC aims to fill a total of 6,061 headmaster positions and 40,247 head teacher positions for primary schools in the state's education department. The commission will soon release the admit cards for the BPSC headmaster and head teacher exams on its official website.

Applicants from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), persons with disabilities (PwD), and female candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200 for registering for the BPSC head teacher and headmaster positions. Candidates from other categories must pay an application fee of Rs 750.

Candidates applying for the BPSC headmaster and headteacher recruitment exams must possess a postgraduate degree with at least 50% marks. Additionally, aspirants belonging to the other backward class (OBC), SC, ST, PwD, women, and economically weaker section (EWS) groups will receive a 5% relaxation in the qualifying degree requirements.

Moreover, applicants must hold a valid Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) score. However, candidates working in schools affiliated with boards such as CBSE, ICSE, and BSEB are exempted from submitting TET scores.

How to Apply for BPSC Recruitment 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on the “Apply Online” tab on the homepage and then select the head teacher headmaster application link.
  3. Fill out the registration form and generate login credentials.
  4. Complete the application form, make the payment, and upload the required documents.
  5. Download the BPSC Recruitment 2024 application form and take a printout for future reference.
Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:20 IST

